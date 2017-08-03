Colorado climber breaks women’s California 14er speed record

MOUNT SHASTA, CA – Colorado resident Andrea Sansone completed all 15 of California’s 14ers in 7 days 11 hours and 22 minutes breaking Jacqueline Florine’s previous record of 9 days 12 hours and 17 minutes.

“I have experienced more pain, suffering, and fear in these mountains than I ever had before, and yet at the same time I feel a great sense of accomplishment for persevering despite several injuries that made me want to quit,” Sansone said after finishing the journey on Mount Shasta.



Sansone joined forces with 14er maestro Andrew Hamilton who holds the current Colorado 14er speed record and Nolans 14 record. The two worked together unsupported pushing each other up California’s most challenging 14ers including Starlight, North Palisade, and Thunderbolt Peaks.

“We recognized that if we efficiently linked these peaks together the women’s record could be in reach,” Sansone said.

“We are thankful that we had so many of our friends and family following us and giving their support from afar, and we hope to continue to be an inspiration to the hiking community.”

The 15 California 14ers:

Mount Whitney 14,497′

Mount Williamson 14,375′

White Mountain Peak 14,246′

North Palisade 14,242′

Starlight Peak 14,220′

Mount Shasta 14,162′

Mount Sill 14,153′

Polemonium Peak 14,100′

Mount Russell 14,088′

Split Mountain 14,058′

Mount Langley 14,026′

Mount Tyndall 14,018′

Middle Palisade 14,012′

Mount Muir 14,012′

Thunderbolt Peak 14,003′

A complete GPS tracking record for Andrea can be found here. For more information on Jacqueline Florine’s previous record click here.