× Broncos Training Camp Report, Day 7

One week from today, the Denver Broncos will take the field in Chicago for preseason game number one. Today marked the 7th day of training camp.

Sense of Urgency: With the NFL’s first preseason game (HOF Game in Canton, OH) taking place today and the fact that the Broncos will hit the field exactly one week from tonight at Solider field in Chicago there’s no question the players are growing anxious. Wide Receiver, Bennie Fowler had this to say following today’s practice, “It’s coming. It’s coming quick. There is a sense of urgency and you can see the way we’re practicing and the attention to detail.”

Quarterback Competition Continues: To no one’s surprise, Coach Vance Joseph once again confirmed that the competition to win the starting job is still ongoing. “It’s an open competition still. Nobody has been told they’re a starter. We’re still evaluating these guys. Again, it’s been a grind every week on both sides of the ball. We’re going to play our game next Thursday and we’ll go from there on who’s going to be the guy. Nobody has been told yet.”

Commish in the House: Roger Goodell attending the tail-end of practice today and then strolled over to the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse where he appeared alongside GM John Elway and former Broncos safety, Steve Atwater. The trio answered questions from select season ticket holders who covered a wide array of topics. Specifically, the commissioner talked about parody in the league, the future of the Broncos ownership and the ongoing efforts by the NFL to better study and understand CTE and overall player safety.

Defense Improving thanks to the Offense: While we constantly hear about how much better the offense stands to be because of the defense, it might also work the other way around as well. Today, defensive back Aqib Talib gave credit to offensive coordinator, Mike McCoy. “You bring Mike McCoy in and he’s going to make any offense better. He’s a genius, he knows how to beat every coverage. If you show anything, what coverage you’re in, he’s going to have a good chance of beating you. You add Mike McCoy to any offense, they’re going to be that much better automatically.”