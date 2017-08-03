Body of 82-year-old man who went missing a month ago found in elevator shaft

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The decomposing body found in an non-working elevator at a Denver apartment complex has been identified.

Denver Police say 82-year old Issak Komisarchik’s body was found Monday morning. He reportedly suffered from dementia and was reported missing on July 5. He left home in his pajamas and never returned. He lived just one apartment complex away from where his body was found nearly three weeks later.

Now in place of the missing person flyer for the elderly man, police have put up crime alert flyers offering a reward for information even though they still say its just an active death investigation.

Resident though, say there’s something suspicious surrounding his death.

“He’s been missing for about a month … He was never found, no traces,” said Cody Downing, who was working in the apartment where Komisarchik lived and often saw him walking around the complex.

Residents say the elevator his body was found in led to the parking garage and had been shut down for construction for several months.

Many say they started reporting a horrible smell coming from the area to building managers weeks ago but nothing was ever checked out.

“For about three to four weeks prior to it, you could smell this horrid stench in the whole building,” said Patrick Paul, who lives in the Woodstream Village Apartments.

Paul says there’s suspicious circumstances around how Komisarchik’s body was found.

“We were just told he was wrapped up in the elevator and they are telling us here it was a non-suspicious death,” said Paul.

Paul also questions how the 82-year old would have gotten into the locked area which is supposed to only be accessible to those who lived or work in the building and have a key.

"For a month or two months they had it closed down so no one could park on the bottom or the top cause they were repaving, reconstructing it and the elevator is right in that building so no one was using the elevator,” he said.

Building managers sent out notes this week calling the death non-suspicious. Denver Police, despite the crime alert flyers, say its still just an active death investigation and too early to tell if foul play may be involved.

“I don’t know why they are saying it's non-suspicious but it's suspicious,” Paul said and he’s not the only one who thinks there may be more to the story.

Denver police did put out a crime alert about four days ago. This Monday, came into work, saw them strapped up on all the doors, crime alert, $2,000 reward for anybody who had any information." said Connor Halverson, who says he last saw Komisarchik the day he went missing.

“I don’t believe that somebody could just walk right in,” Halverson said.

Denver Police say the crime alert flyers are just covering all bases in the investigation.

An autopsy is underway but could take weeks to complete.

The corner has not yet determined how the man died.