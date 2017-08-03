A new way to fly down a fairway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- It's a brand new way of traversing down your favorite fairway.

It's part golf cart, part surf board, and some say, all fun. But what the heck is that?

They call it the Golf Board. The self-propelled one person golf board has been in development for a few years and now is debuting in Colorado.

Raccoon Creek Golf Course in Littleton has twelve golf boards up for rent. "Surfin' the earth on one of the golf boards is a little more fun than walking or riding in a golf cart," Says Don Graham, assistant general manager with Raccoon Creek Golf Course.

The golf board is not meant to replace the golf cart, but to give some golfers an alternative to just sitting in a cart.