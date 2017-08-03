× 65-year-old man found dead, Fort Collins Police investigating death as a homicide

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Fort Collins Police are investigating the death of a 65-year-old man as a homicide.

According to Fort Collins Police, a relative of William Grabusky requested a welfare check on Wednesday because she had not been able to reach him for several weeks.

Officers found a man dead inside a residence in the 3400 Block of Riva Ridge Place.

The Larimer County Coroner’s Office identified the decedent as William Grabusky on Thursday.

Police are now investigating his death as a homicide because of several “suspicious factors.”

Investigators did not go into detail about what was suspicious about his death and the Larimer County coroner has not released an official cause of death.

Detectives are still trying to locate a sedan which belonged to Grabusky.

If you see a gray 2016 Hyundai Elantra with Colorado license plate QRM176, you’re asked to call police.

If you know anything about the case contact Detective Jason Curtis at 970-416-2441 or Larimer County Crime Stoppers at (970) 221-6868.

You don’t have to give your name and you could get a cash reward.