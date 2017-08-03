× 2 El Paso County teens killed execution style, arrest affidavit says

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Two Coronado High School students found murdered in March in El Paso County were killed execution style according to an arrest affidavit.

The arrest affidavits of the 10 suspects in the case were released Thursday.

They reveal that Natalie Partida, 16, and Derek Greer, 15, were picked up, driven to Old Pueblo Road off of I-25 then shot multiple times all because Partida allegedly stole someone’s purse at a party. Their bodies were found March 12.

The information came to light in the arrest affidavit for suspect Gustavo Antonio Marquez, 19.

The affidavits state that Partida begged for her life and the suspects gave her a phone to say goodbye to her family. But she didn’t take it.

Investigators name two shooters in the murders: Diego Chacon and Marco Garcia-Bravo. They said Gustavo Marquez was the driver of the car.

