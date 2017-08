Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A Woman who was riding her bike in lower downtown Denver Saturday evening said two men in a vehicle grabbed her and dragged her down the street for about one block.

She was injured and spent some time in the hospital, but she's OK now.

She's hopeful any witnesses will come forward to help catch the two men who did this to her.

See more of her story in Macradee Aegerter's video report.