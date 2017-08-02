× Twitter famous: CU Boulder’s ‘extremely dangerous’ badger

BOULDER, Colo. — A badger in Boulder quickly gained Twitter fame Wednesday as university officials warned students via the social media site about the animal.

The badger, perhaps more suitable for the University of Wisconsin, was not initially welcomed in Buffalo country. The short-legged campus guest caused quite a stir.

A student took a picture of the animal earlier in the week, prompting a Tweet on Wednesday from CU Boulder announcing the “rare badger sighting.” Students and staff were told the visitor, that may seem friendly, can be “extremely dangerous.”

The University of Wisconsin couldn’t hold back– tweeting “We’re not so bad once you get to know us…” along with a GIF of their beloved badger mascot blowing a kiss to its friends in Colorado.

In response to CU’s tweet, Colorado Parks and Wildlife said badgers are not rare in the Rocky Mountain state and they are not considered dangerous. In fact, experts said the animals are not aggressive unless provoked. So, don’t stress out too much Boulder!

By late Wednesday, the university began downplaying its “badger situation” by issuing a statement– saying in part– “… we appreciate that people were amused …”

Here is the full statement from the University of Colorado at Boulder: