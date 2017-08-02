Twitter famous: CU Boulder’s ‘extremely dangerous’ badger
BOULDER, Colo. — A badger in Boulder quickly gained Twitter fame Wednesday as university officials warned students via the social media site about the animal.
The badger, perhaps more suitable for the University of Wisconsin, was not initially welcomed in Buffalo country. The short-legged campus guest caused quite a stir.
A student took a picture of the animal earlier in the week, prompting a Tweet on Wednesday from CU Boulder announcing the “rare badger sighting.” Students and staff were told the visitor, that may seem friendly, can be “extremely dangerous.”
The University of Wisconsin couldn’t hold back– tweeting “We’re not so bad once you get to know us…” along with a GIF of their beloved badger mascot blowing a kiss to its friends in Colorado.
In response to CU’s tweet, Colorado Parks and Wildlife said badgers are not rare in the Rocky Mountain state and they are not considered dangerous. In fact, experts said the animals are not aggressive unless provoked. So, don’t stress out too much Boulder!
By late Wednesday, the university began downplaying its “badger situation” by issuing a statement– saying in part– “… we appreciate that people were amused …”
Here is the full statement from the University of Colorado at Boulder:
“Earlier this week a woman spotted a badger walking down a staircase on our campus near Broadway. She shot a photo and posted it on Instagram and it came to our attention.
According to university staff who track wildlife that wander onto our campus, they have not had any reported badger sightings in more than 10 years. Certainly, while badgers are not rare in Colorado generally speaking, it is rare to see a badger on our campus.
Given that the badger might have been out of its element, we felt it was important to remind people not to approach it both for their safety and the well-being of the animal.
Our campus wildlife experts consulted with Colorado Parks and Wildlife today and were advised that the agency did not feel the need to address the issue unless there was evidence that the badger was actively engaging with people. So far, there have been no further sightings. Even so, we appreciate that people were amused by our unusual visitor and enjoyed the humorous messages from our peers at the University of Wisconsin.”