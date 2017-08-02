The Dumb Friends League Working to Solve Cat Overpopulation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

No one can resist a cute, cuddly kitten. But because they have big litters, and not everyone wants an older cat, many cats end up homeless. The good news is The Dumb Friends League is working on a real solution to end cat overpopulation. Maia Brusseua joined us from The Dumb Friends League to tell us about their New Solutions Spay and Neuter Clinic.

For more information about the Clinic and other great programs they offer, visit DDFL.org, or call The Dumb Friends League at (303)751-5772. And remember to follow them on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.