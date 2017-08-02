Search ongoing after shot fired when driver sped vehicle toward Adams County deputy

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — An Adams County sheriff’s deputy opened fire after a driver sped toward the deputy during a traffic stop early Wednesday morning.

The unidentified deputy stopped a vehicle in the parking lot of a Corner Store gas station and convenience store at 5810 Broadway about 4:20 a.m., the Adams County Sheriff’s Office said.

When the deputy approached the vehicle, the driver sped toward the deputy, who fired one shot.

The driver then sped away eastbound on East 58th Avenue. It’s not known if the driver was hit.

The vehicle is described as a four-door silver Honda Civic with Colorado license plates SRQ-316. A white four-door sedan also fled the scene.

The sheriff’s office did not release any suspect descriptions. The deputy was not injured.

Anyone who sees the vehicle is asked to call the sheriff’s office or 911.