Residents pack meeting, express concerns about emissions from refinery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. -- A nearby refinery was the topic of concern for some residents at a packed meeting in Commerce City Wednesday night.

The Suncor plant had problems in the past and worried residents talked about air quality and safe drinking water in their neighborhoods.

The refinery is in northeast metro Denver surrounded by I-270, I-70 and I-25.

Suncor Energy had been penalized in the past for air quality violations is requesting modifications to air quality permits.

The modifications range from flare requirements to new vapor equipment.

The Air Pollution Control Division is listening to both the modification request and concerns of people who live nearby the facility.

In a statement, Sucor said, "Many of the modifications are intended to better control emissions at the refinery."

Members of the Air Pollution Control Division have 45 days to return a decision on the modifications request.