Rare, ‘extremely dangerous’ badger spotted on CU campus

BOULDER, Colo. — A rare and “extremely dangerous” badger was spotted on the University of Colorado campus on Wednesday morning.

Rare badger sighting on campus. Badgers can be extremely dangerous. If you see it, do not approach. Call 303-492-5522 to report sighting. pic.twitter.com/MvLnFBK7Qj — CU Boulder (@CUBoulder) August 2, 2017

The facilities management team took a picture of the wild animal as it descended some stairs.

The university warned people to not approach the badger because they can be extremely dangerous.

Anyone who sees the animal is asked to call 303-492-5522.

The University of Wisconsin, whose nickname is the Badgers, put out a lighthearted tweet, saying “Badgers are ferocious, can confirm.”