Newborn calf resembles KISS singer Gene Simmons

KERRVILLE, Texas — A calf born in Texas on Friday looks a lot lot like KISS frontman Gene Simmons — from the distinct facial markings and ending with the long tongue.

The calf, named Genie, was born at a ranch in Kerrville, according to The Huffington Post.

On Saturday, a photo of Genie was posted by Hill Country Visitor on Facebook.

Drew Taylor of Hill Country Visitor said he was eating at Cowboy Steak House in Kerrville when employee Heather Leonard Taccetta told him about the calf that had just been born at her cattle ranch.

Taylor plans to make the calf the next mascot for Cowboy Steak House.

On Twitter on Sunday night, Simmons chimed in on the comparison, saying, “This is real, folks!!!”

This is real, folks!!! Calf called Genie is born on Texas ranch and looks EXACTLY like Kiss rocker Gene Simmons https://t.co/m6CcUlA7cy — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) July 31, 2017

“I told her, ‘Heather, this is so uncanny. I’m going to blow this up,” Taylor told KVUE. “And she just kind of said, ‘Sure, whatever.’”