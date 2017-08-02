NASA is looking for someone to protect Earth from aliens

Have you ever wanted to be paid to be a hero? NASA is looking for a new “planetary protection officer.” Yes, that’s a real position – and it pays six figures.

The job was recently posted on government job website, USA Jobs. It comes with a salary between $124,406 and $187,000 per year and involves protecting Earth from an alien invasion.

“The Planetary Protection Officer (PPO) is responsible for the leadership of NASA’s planetary protection capability, maintenance of planetary protection policies, and oversight of their implementation by NASAs space flight missions,” according to the job posting.

The job also requires “broad engineering expertise,” “advanced knowledge of Planetary Protection,” and a willingness to travel.

Candidates should also have a degree in physical science, engineering or mathematics.

CNBC reports that it is just one of two planetary protection officers in the world – the other is with the European Space Agency.

The job is open for applicants until August 14 and is for an initial period of three years although could be extended for an additional two.