Man reportedly drowns after rock diving at Green Mountain Reservoir

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. -- A man is believed to have drowned after diving from a popular rock into Green Mountain Reservoir on Tuesday afternoon, the Summit County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies were called the reservoir between Silverthorne and Kremmling about 4:40 p.m. after the man did not resurface.

The man was part of a larger group that had rented pontoon boats and were camping in the area, the sheriff's office said.

People who saw the man dive into the water searched for him as did deputies who arrived after being called, but to no avail.

A dive team using sonar equipment tried to locate the diver, whose name and age weren't released.

Summit County Road 30 from the north entrance to the Green Mountain Dam and the area of water surface around the diving rock were closed to the public.