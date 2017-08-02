× Man accused in 7-Eleven murder also charged in drive-by shooting that injured 2 kids

DENVER – One of the suspects in a murder and robbery at a 7-Eleven store has now been charged in an alleged drive-by shooting, the Denver District Attorney’s office announced Wednesday.

25-year-old David Houston is charged with a drive-by shooting on July 8 in the 51000 block of North Titan Court. The shooting injured a 26-year-old man, his 3-year-old son and 6=year-old niece, officials said.

He faces five counts of criminal attempt to commit murder in the first degree, three counts of first degree assault and one count of illegal discharge of a firearm.

Houston was already charged with felony murder and robbery in the July 9 death of 39-year-old Justin Slyter at the 7-Eleven in the 500 block of East Colfax Avenue.

Investigators say that the vehicle in the 7-Eleven murder may have been the same one involved in the drive-by shooting.

Houston’s ankle monitor allegedly placed him at the scene of the drive-by shooting, authorities said.

Houston will appear in court on Thursday.