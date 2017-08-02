Injured Ohio woman rescued near Crater Lake

PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. — An injured hiker from Ohio was rescued near Crater Lake on Tuesday night, the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office said.

An InReach emergency beacon was activated about 6 p.m., and person called 911 to say the woman had collapsed and was seizing.

Mountain Rescue Aspen and the sheriff’s office activated ground teams and a CareFlight helicopter.

Mountain Rescue Aspen crews found the woman about 8:45 p.m. above Crater Lake just past the first stream crossing.

Because of her deteriorating condition, the woman was flown to St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction.

The woman’s name and age weren’t released. Her condition is unknown.