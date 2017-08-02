Human skeletal remains found near Gross Reservoir

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A fisherman discovered what are believed to be human skeletal remains near South Boulder Creek just east of Gross Reservoir on Saturday, the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said.

The fisherman told detectives he had been bushwhacking along the creek in the Walker Ranch Open Space when he found the remains.

Investigators from the sheriff’s office and the Boulder County Coroner’s Office began an investigation on Sunday.

The investigation to determine the identification of the remains and the circumstances surrounding the death are ongoing.

There is one open missing persons case in the area where the remains were found, that of then-20-year-old Ryder Johnson, the sheriff’s office said.

Johnson went missing on Jan. 17, 2016, after leaving a shift at Eldora Mountain Resort.

His family has a reward offer of up to $100,000 for "significant new information" in the case.

Johnson was last seen wearing a black Eldora jacket, black jeans and black work boots. His vehicle was found later that evening at the Gross Dam Overlook parking area.

Several searches of the Gross Reservoir and Walker Ranch areas have been unsuccessful in finding Johnson.