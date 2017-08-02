Great American Beer Festival tickets sell out in 4 hours

DENVER — Tickets to the 2017 Great American Beer Festival sold out slower than usual this year.

Tickets to at least one of the four sessions of the 2017 event remained available for at least four hours. That’s longer than it has been in recent years.

Last year, the event sold out in 67 minutes. In 2015, tickets were gone in 77 minutes, and they were quickly snatched up in 2014 (32 minutes), 2013 (20 minutes) and 2012 (45 minutes).

All #GABF tickets are sold out! We'll look forward to celebrating with you in October! 🍻 #HoppyPlace pic.twitter.com/ko7Mw9PvfR — GABF (@GABF) August 2, 2017

The three day event runs October 5-7 at the Colorado Convention Center. Tickets were $85 for each session.

The sessions offer more than 3,500 different beers for visitors to sample from over 800 breweries across the country. The GABF was originally founded in 1982 and has been growing ever since.

The GABF is the nation’s largest beer festival and is expected to draw 60,000 people to the convention center.