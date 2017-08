LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A female was reported missing on Wednesday morning, the Lakewood Police Department said.

Missing Person – Cosima Smillie. Last seen in Belmar area 8/1/17 wearing a pink tank top/blue shorts. 5'6" 130lbs Call LPD 303-987-7111 pic.twitter.com/waCzVZjquC — Lakewood Police (@LakewoodPDCO) August 2, 2017

Cosima Smillie, whose age was not released, was last seen in the Belmar area on Tuesday.

She’s described as being 5-foot-6 and 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink tank top and blue shorts.

Anyone with information or sees her is asked to call police at 303-987-7111.