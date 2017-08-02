Explosion leads to collapse of Minneapolis school building

MINNEAPOLIS — Three people were unaccounted for Wednesday after an apparent natural gas explosion shook Minnehaha Academy and collapsed part of a building, officials in Minneapolis said.

Fire crews were searching for possible victims in the debris, officials said. Police said five people were taken to hospitals, and one was evaluated and released.

The Minneapolis Fire Department initially said one person was killed, but it later said the death was not confirmed.

The academy said there was a gas leak and explosion at its multistory Upper School, which houses grades 9-12.

Video broadcast by WCCO showed smoke and flames rising from the debris.

John Barron, who lives across the street from the academy, told WCCO that the blast shook his windows and startled his dogs.

“I saw that where the building used to be one continuous building, (it) now had a gap,” he said. “I could see sunlight all the way through to the other side.”