Domestic violence suspect accused of ramming police car

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — A man wanted in connection to a domestic violence incident in Aurora is also accused of ramming a police officer’s vehicle in the Dillon area in Summit County.

According to Aurora Police, William Roberts is connected to an incident that sent a woman to the hospital with serious injuries.

Roberts was last seen in the Dillon/Silverthorne area on Tuesday.

Aurora Police contacted Silverthorne Police and the suspect was located in Dillion.

According to the police chief in Breckenridge, the suspect rammed a patrol car, led officers on a short chase and got away.

His vehicle was later found abandoned in Frisco.

If you see him or have any information that may help with the investigation you’re asked to call 911 or the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.