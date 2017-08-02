DIA plans to add 26 gates across all 3 concourses by 2020

DENVER — Denver International Airport plans to add more than two dozen new gates to all three concourses.

A city council committee voted to move ahead with the $45 million contract. Next up will be hiring a contractor to build the gates.

In all, 26 gates will be added to the ends of Concourses A, B and C.

Many of the gates will be used by new international carriers coming to DIA, while some of the others will be used by domestic carriers such as United and Southwest.

United Airlines recently announced a new direct flight from DIA to London, Norwegian Air will have nonstop service to Paris and Frontier Airlines is adding 21 destinations from Denver.

The plan is for four new gates to be added to the west end of Concourse B by 2019, then 12 new gates on the west end of Concourse A and 10 gates on the east end of Concourse C by 2020.

More ground-loading space will be added to the east end of Concourse A as well.

The resolution now heads to the full city council. There is no timeline on when the project will be completed.