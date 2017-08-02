Denver driest in region this summer, some rain chances ahead

DENVER — For the Northern Front Range, Denver is the driest in the region this summer receiving a mere 19-percent the normal rainfall.

Looking at July alone, Denver was the driest again with only 14-percent the average precipitation.

Some neighborhoods have had heavy rainfall, 4 to 6-inches for Castle Rock, yet the majority have not.

Here’s a more specific breakdown from the NWS of various reporting stations and the percent of average precipitation for each.

First for the summer:

Now for July:

Yes, there are rain chances ahead for the city (three decent chances during the next week).

No, August isn’t known for being particularly rainy. Having said that it is more likely that we carry this drought into fall than it is to have enough rainfall this month to get us back to or above average.

If that last sentence taunts Mother Nature into making me eat my words, so be it.

