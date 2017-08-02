Denver City Council advances measure restricting cooperation with ICE agents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Inside a packed committee room Wednesday, Denver City Council advanced a measure that would limit how much interaction city employees would have with federal immigration agents.

The measure puts into city code for the most part what Denver agencies practice already--prohibiting deputies from complying with ICE detainer hold requests, never asking for an arrested individual's immigration status, prohibiting in-person interviews from ICE officials in jails, and not informing ICE when individuals they are interested in are about to be released (unless they are violent felons).

Councilman Kevin Flynn voted against the proposal Wednesday -- out of concern this does nothing other than put into code current government practices. It does not address additional concerns many have like ICE being allowed to show up at court.

"We are not making any changes that will provide the safety and security I've heard people ask for in the community," Flynn said.

But Paul Lopez, a city council member behind the proposal, says it's about sending a message to the community.

"There is a lot of fear out there from folks in our immigrant community, their neighbors. There is just a fear and hesitation to call the police," Lopez said.

Lopez stops short - like most city officials - from calling Denver a sanctuary city. However these proposals do raise the question whether this will impact federal funding.

Previously the Trump administration expressed a desire to cut funding to so called sanctuary cities.

"We don't feel this ordinance puts us at any cross hairs for losing federal funds," Lopez said.

Interestingly, Mayor Michael Hancock has drafted a potential executive order that would address many of the same goals the proposed ordinance would accomplished.

Some speculated there might have been a feud between the Mayor and Council over this proposed issue however he tweeted this out Wednesday afternoon.

The proposed ordinance will go in front of full city council later this month.