The Denver Burger Battle is August 3rd at the Tivoli Quad Park at the Auraria Campus. Burger aficionados are invited to sample the 16 best burgers in the state and decide this year’s winner while enjoying unlimited beer and wine and a few happy surprises. Net proceeds go to the non-profit Kossler Foundation, and will be distributed to charities in Denver helping hunger relief and child welfare.
WHEN: August 3rd
VIP: 5:30pm
GA: 6:30pm
TICKTES: https://www.denverburgerbattle.com/
DETAILS:
$69.99 General Admission Includes:
- Admission to the event at 6:30pm
- Unlimited burger tastes from all competitors
- Open bar with craft beer, wine, and samples of premium spirits
- Desserts from Little Man, Glazed & Confused, Happy Bakeshop, Brider, and Sweet Action
$124.99 VIP Includes:
- Early admission to the event at 5:30pm (reduced lines)
- Unlimited burger tastes from all competitors
- Open bar with craft beer, wine, and spirits
- Exclusive VIP area with covered lounges, extra seating and private bars
- Specialty VIP cocktails made with High Noon Vodka, Rebel Yell Whiskey, Black Magic Rum, Fireball, Exotico Tequila, Buffalo Trace Bourbon, or Tuaca
- Unlimited desserts from Little Man, Glazed & Confused, Happy Bakeshop, Brider, and Sweet Action