The Denver Burger Battle is August 3rd at the Tivoli Quad Park at the Auraria Campus. Burger aficionados are invited to sample the 16 best burgers in the state and decide this year’s winner while enjoying unlimited beer and wine and a few happy surprises. Net proceeds go to the non-profit Kossler Foundation, and will be distributed to charities in Denver helping hunger relief and child welfare.

WHEN: August 3rd

VIP: 5:30pm

GA: 6:30pm

TICKTES: https://www.denverburgerbattle.com/

DETAILS :

$69.99 General Admission Includes:

Admission to the event at 6:30pm

Unlimited burger tastes from all competitors

Open bar with craft beer, wine, and samples of premium spirits

Desserts from Little Man, Glazed & Confused, Happy Bakeshop, Brider, and Sweet Action

$124.99 VIP Includes: