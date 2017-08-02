Decomposed body found in Denver apartment complex elevator shaft

DENVER — A man’s decomposing body was found in an elevator shaft on Monday morning, the Denver Police Department said.

The body was found at the Woodstream Village apartments at 10050 E. Harvard Ave., near South Parker Road and South Havana Street.

The Denver Fire Department responded about 9 a.m. and said the man had been dead for awhile.

Detectives and crews in hazardous materials suits worked to remove the body from the shaft.

The man’s name and age were not released. The cause and manner of death are under investigation by the Denver Coroner’s Office.