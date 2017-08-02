Classmates raise money for boy injured in hit-and-run crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARKER, Colo. -- An 11-year-old boy hit by a driver who took off, leaving him seriously injured in the street last week, continues to recover.

And Colton Love has received a whole slew of support behind him.

Wednesday, his classmates held a bake sale to raise money for his medical costs at the Stonegate Community Center at 10252 Stonegate Parkway.

“There was a boy that was hit by a car,” says Colton’s friend and classmate Jack.

There were cookies, cupcakes and donuts.

But nothing as sweet as this community’s support of Love.

“We are selling lot of stuff here to help him and our goal is $500,” classmate Lauren said.

“It’s every parent’s worst nightmare. I thought my son was dead in the road,” said Alison Love, Colton’s mom.

She recounts July 25, when police say 49-year-old Kimberley Miller hit the child as he walked in the bike lane near his home and sped away.

She later denied having any part in the crime.

“It’s been a rough eight days. He’s had a lot of questions--not so much about his health or injuries--but about the dignity of people. Why this happened? And why someone would leave the scene of an accident?” says Alison.

It’s something Colton’s classmates can’t understand either.

“I feel angry. I am angry at her. That’s wrong. She shouldn’t have done that. She should have stayed, to see if he was OK,” Lauren said.

But they hope their big hearts go a long way to help a friend’s head injury.

“It’s from his fractured skull and brain bleed. There are only certain toys he can play with because of his concussion. So they are very expensive. So that’s why we are doing this. So he’s not lying in bed all day,” said Colton’s friend, Luke.

“There are some unknowns still. But we are very fortunate he was able to walk and talk and be here,” his mom said.

“We just hope Colton gets better soon,” Jack said.

The fundraiser met their goal of $500 in the first 40 minutes. The kids actually raised a total of $2,053.

One of the moms who helped the kids organize Wednesday’s event said local businesses donated $2,500 in food.

Another fundraiser continues on GoFundMe.

The suspect’s next court date is August 25.