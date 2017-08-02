× Broncos Training Camp: Day 6

DOVE VALLEY, CO — The Denver Broncos retuned to the practice field Wednesday, after their first off day of training camp.

Consistent QBs?

Both Paxton Lynch and Trevor Siemian returned to the field Wednesday, each with the hope of taking the lead in the QB competition. The result, more inconsistent play, according to Head Coach Vance Joseph. “I think every player is going through some of that in training camp, obviously the quarterback is a big discussion. Every player, if you grade the film, has had good plays and bad plays, but the quarterback’s bad plays everyone sees them and it’s an interception. That’s the position. I’m OK with that because we’re learning, we’re teaching and we’re competing.”

Von Miller Works Hard

Von Miller is the face of the 2017 Broncos. How’d he get to be the ‘best Von’ – “I just work. Every single day when we get a break, I go work. I’m not going home, going to get lunch or taking a break. I’m getting in the facility all day. All the time that I get, I like to take advantage of it, whether it’s the walk through time, the weight room time, or the lunch time—I like to take advantage of every single minute that I’ve got and really try to transfer that into my game. I feel like all of the greats did that. DeMarcus (Ware) did that. He stayed extra and did some ab work. [Former Broncos QB] Peyton [Manning] did that. [Former Broncos QB] Tim Tebow was one of the warriors in taking advantage of all the time that he had. That’s what I’m trying to do, I’m trying to take advantage of all of the time that I have to improve my game.”

Center of Attention

Broncos Center Matt Paradis is slowly getting back to the consistent time on the field. Coming back from two hip surgeries, Paradis says he’s “feeling really good.”

Air Traffic Control

The Denver secondary poses a struggle to opponents across the NFL and that is no different day in and do out as the Broncos offense faces the defense. Emmanuel Sanders has some thoughts on that, “Every training camp it’s me and Talib and me and Chris, we always go at it. That’s ‘No Fly Zone,’ and guess what, I’ve got a jet, a private jet, I’m trying to fly (laughing). Sometimes they blow my plane out of the sky and sometimes I fly good. I look down on them like, ‘Hey, I’m flying up here, y’all can’t stop me.’ That’s the beauty. Those two are All-Pro cornerbacks and I’m blessed to go up against them every single day.”