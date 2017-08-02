August looks cooler than normal

DENVER – The atmosphere is tilting towards a cooler than normal August for the eastern half of Colorado including Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins.

The weather pattern moving in this weekend is a good example of what to expect for the remainder of August. The jet stream is buckling with cold fronts sliding into Colorado. Each cold front delivers cooler air and higher chances for rain and thunderstorms.

So what are normal temperatures like for August? Denver’s normal high starts at 90 on August 1 and ends at 84 on August 31.

The cooler than normal outlook also includes the Foothills and Continental Divide. That could mean a better chance for snow versus rain.