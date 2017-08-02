275,000 glitter iPhone cases recalled

Nearly 275,000 iPhone cases that contain glitter suspended in liquid are being recalled after reports of leakage that caused burns and skin irritation.

MixBin Electronics is recalling certain styles of decorative liquid glitter iPhone cases. The cases contain liquid and glitter that are floating in the plastic case. To view pictures of the affected cases, click here.

The cases are being recalled due to the risk of skin irritation, blisters or burns if the liquid contained in the phone case leaks and comes into contact with the skin due to breakage or cracking of the case.

The affected cases were sold on Amazon.com; GetMixBin.com; Henri Bendel stores and online at henribendel.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Tory Burch stores; and at Victoria’s Secret stores in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, and online at victoriassecret.com.

To review the full CPSC press release, click here.

If you feel you have an affected case please select the register link to register for reimbursement. Please note you will be required to provide a picture of your affected iPhone case to complete your registration. Once your claim is approved you will receive instructions for disposal of your case. Do not dispose of your case until you receive confirmation of your claim.