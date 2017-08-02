× 23 firearms stolen from vehicles in Lakewood this summer

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The Lakewood Police Department is asking gun owners to be more responsible.

Between May 1 and July 15 Lakewood PD has received 23 reports of guns being stolen from 20 vehicles. Some cars were locked, and some were not.

“We understand people have (guns) for safety but you also have a responsibility to keep the public safe and by letting those be left in your vehicle you’re also a danger to the public,” Lakewood Police agent Lindsay Jones said.

State law does allow Coloradans to have a loaded firearm in their vehicle while traveling, with exceptions in locations where guns are not allowed – like school zones.

“When you think about what crimes guns are used in: kidnappings, robberies, even homicides; we don’t want people leaving their guns in their cars,” Jones said. “Their guns are potentially used in those crimes.”

Lakewood PD’s best recommendation: if you have to have a firearm in your car, get a safe.