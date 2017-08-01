There`s a really cool event starting today in Denver! we`re talking about the World`s Fair of Money. Here to tell us more about this great event was Doug Mudd, the Curator/Museum Director of the American Numismatic Association. He also tells the story behind a nickle that is worth three million dollars. Go to WorldsFairofMoney.com to download a two dollar coupon.
