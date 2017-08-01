There's a new tea that's changing that reality for farm workers by creating year round jobs on coffee farms eliminating seasonal hunger. We are talking about Wize Monkey Tea. Max Rivest CEO and co-founder of Wize Monkey Tea stopped by to share his story as well as some delicious tea! Colorado's best viewers can get 20% off an order of wize monkey tea! Just use coupon code 'kwgn20' when you checkout at wizemonkey.com.
