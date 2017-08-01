Western Union to advertise on Nuggets jerseys

DENVER — Western Union has reached a three-year sponsorship agreement with the Nuggets that will put the company’s logo as a patch on the team’s new jerseys beginning next season, it was announced Tuesday.

Denver-based Western Union is the 11th company to reach a jersey sponsorship agreement with an NBA team after the league approved the use of advertising earlier this year.

“We are proud to have this new partnership with Western Union who, like the Nuggets, are Colorado-based but with an incredible international presence,” Kroenke Sports and Entertainment CEO Jim Martin said in a statement.

“Being able to better connect with our fans both locally and worldwide is crucial, and combining forces with such a highly regarded global company as Western Union, with its powerful presence and brand, is an affirmation of the significance the NBA and Nuggets have in Colorado, the U.S. and throughout the world.”

“It’s exciting to share our support and pride with our community, our customers in Denver, and those around the world who are passionate fans of the game,” Western Union CEO Hikmet Ersek said in a statement.

It was not announced how much Western Union is paying for the sponsorship.