On Thursday, Aug. 3, James Beard Award-winning chef, Lachlan Mackinnon-Patterson, of Pizzeria Locale and Frasca, and Pizzeria Locale executive chef Jordan Wallace, will lead the Children's Museum of Denver at Marsico Campus' Teaching Kitchen Takeover – a new program where children and grownups can cook with professional chefs and explore the world of culinary art. Chef Mackinnon-Patterson and Chef Wallace will share Pizzeria Locale's passion for real cooking with kids by hosting five hands-on pizza dough-making classes for Museum guests on each hour from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., teaching families how to toss dough like the pros and make pizza inspired by the traditional pizzerias of Naples, Italy. This class is full, but you will be able to sign up for Teaching Kitchen Takeovers.