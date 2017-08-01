Start Up Day Across America

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Five years ago, Representative Jared Polis launched Startup Day Across America along with Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif., as founders of the Congressional Caucus on Innovation and Entrepreneurship. This nationwide effort is intended to raise awareness of entrepreneurial activity and discuss how federal policy can help entrepreneurs test ideas, create new products, and grow their businesses. In previous years, Startup Day Across America has earned the acclaim of the U.S. Secretary of Commerce, White House, and has been featured in local and national news. Last year, over 75 members of the House of Representatives and Senate participated in the initiative.

Check out StuffnMallows.