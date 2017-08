Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- While the Rockies are trying to get to a World Series this year a 12-and-under Babe Ruth team has already punched their ticket.

They go by the simply affective name of Southeast Denver.

The team is getting ready for the Cal Ripken World Series in Branson, Missouri later this week.

Southeast Denver will be the lone team from the state of Colorado.

A total of 18 teams from around the world are in this week's tournament.