Smashburger has been taking care of burger lovers for 10 years, and they're now in more than 400 locations in the US and several other countries! Paula joins Smashburger CEO and Co-Founder, Tom Ryan, outside with the grill to show off their new "Turkey Burger" and “TRIPLE DOUBLE,” in honor of the 10th birthday bash! You can get a TRIPLE DOUBLE for a limited time for just $4! For more info or to find the nearest location, head to SmashBurger.com
SMASHBURGER Celebrates 10 Years – $4 TRIPLE DOUBLE!!
