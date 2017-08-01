× Seriously injured hit-and-run victim left with tire tracks across t-shirt

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — The Wheat Ridge Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance identifying a suspect in a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a man in a grocery store parking lot on Monday.

The man was run over right after he got out of his car in the Safeway parking lot at 3900 Wadsworth Boulevard at about 3 p.m. on Monday, according to the police department.

The suspect was in a light-colored SUV and drove off at a high-rate of speed, police said.

Investigators released a photo of the victim’s shirt, which clearly shows a tire track across the chest and abdomen area.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call Wheat Ridge Police at 303-237-2220.