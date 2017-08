× Sen. Cory Gardner to hold telephone town hall Wednesday night

DENVER — U.S. Senator Cory Gardner of Colorado will hold a telephone town hall meeting Wednesday night.

The Republican senator says it’s an opportunity to give Coloradans updates on the issues important to them. It is also an opportunity for constituents to ask the lawmaker questions.

It begins at 7 p.m. Wednesday, August 2. Visit the senator’s website to register and join the telephone town hall meeting.