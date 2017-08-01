Retro photos of Colorado: See our state’s past on its 141st birthday

DENVER — There’s lots of talk about how Colorado has changed in recent years. But, if you want to see a big difference, you have to go back a bit further.

Colorado turns 141 years old on Tuesday. As we celebrate the Centennial State’s birthday, let’s take a look back through some classic photos – back to the 1800s – showing our state though the years.

1863 (before Colorado became a state): A convoy of covered wagons congregate in Denver. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Golden, Colorado in 1868. (Photo: Arundel C. Hull via Wikipedia / Public Domain)

circa 1880: Monument Park, Colorado. (Photo by Henry Guttmann/Getty Images)

A worker standing among irrigation ditches in Grand Valley, Colorado, circa 1890. (Photo by Keystone View/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

circa 1897-1924: Georgetown Loop Railroad, from a postcard published by the Detroit Photographic Company. (via Wikipedia / Public Domain)

View of a carriage parked outside the Holladay Overland Mail & Express Co., Denver, c. 1900. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

American daredevil and aviator William ‘Ivy’ Baldwin (1866 – 1953) balances himself with a pole while crossing South Boulder Canyon, Eldorado Springs, Colorado, July 4, 1906. It was the highest and longest tight-rope walk on record at 582 feet high and 555 feet long. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

1908: Interior of the Democratic National Convention in session, in Denver. Delegates nominated William Jennings Bryan for president. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)

circa 1950: Workers digging clay in Golden, Colarado, for use in the manufacture of pottery at the plant of the Coors Porcelain Company. (Photo by Ewing Galloway/Three Lions/Getty Images)

circa 1950: A horse ranch in Colorado. (Photo by Richard Harrington/Three Lions/Getty Images)

circa 1950: A lake and the Rocky Mountains in Colorado. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

circa 1950: Cattle eating hay in the snow in Colorado. (Photo by Three Lions/Getty Images)

Aug. 9, 1966: Graduating cadets of the US Air Force Academy in Colorado celebrate at their passing out ceremony. (Photo by Keystone Features/Getty Images)

June 1971: The University of Colorado at Boulder. (Photo: Keystone Features/Getty Images)

April 1972: Colfax Avenue looking west in Denver. (Photo: Bruce McAllister / EPA / National Archives via Wikipedia)

May 1972: Denver skyline looking toward the City & County building. (Photo: Billy Hathorn via Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 3.0)

1980s: An athlete swims past the window of the flume as he undergoes testing at the USOC Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado. (Credit: Allsport/Allsport)

The Denver Broncos mascot dances on the field before the game of the Los Angeles Raiders against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium on December 8, 1985 in Denver. (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images)

A vendor selling programs stands at a booth before the game of the Seattle Seahawks against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium on September 13, 1987 in Denver. The Broncos won 40-17. (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images)

Dec 1989: World Cup Skiing event in Steamboat Springs. (Credit: Tim de Frisco /Allsport)

1991: Ice climbing at Glenwood Falls in Colorado. (Credit: Mike Powell/Allsport)

Feb. 2, 1995: A new high-speed road system for arrivals and departures is one of the highlights at the new Denver International Airport, shown here as workers prepare for a February 28 opening ordered by the Denver City Council. The $3.7 billion facility, built to replace Stapleton International Airport, had its opening postponed four times because of a faulty high-tech automated baggage system. (Photo: BOB DAEMMRICH/AFP/Getty Images)

March 3, 1995: Chester Goss uses a snowblower to clear a sidewalk in Aspen, Colorado after a winter storm dropped up to 20 inches of snow in the area. The snow caused race officials to cancel the training session for the World Cup Downhill. (Photo: J. DAVID AKE/AFP/Getty Images)