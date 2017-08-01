Rep. Mike Coffman faces tough questions at town hall meeting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENDERSON, Colo. -- Colorado Congressman Mike Coffman hosted his second town hall in the Trump administration Tuesday night in Henderson at Prairie View High School.

"In this District you have to listen to everybody," Coffman said to an auditorium of a couple hundred constituents.

The hour-and-a-half event featured numerous interruptions from the crowd -- from cheers to boos depending on the topic at hand.

Single payer, immigration, abortion, North Korea, and of course President Trump all questions that came up during the Q and A.

"Immigrants that have a violent record have no place here," Coffman said when he was asked about his recent positions on immigration and cracking down on sanctuary cities.

With health care -- Coffman hoped a health care reform debate returns, promising to protect Medicaid eligibility as well as preexisting conditions -- he just wants the funding to be a 50-50 split between federal government and the states.

Coffman also pledged to put his name to an amicus brief that will soon be filed that strives to end gerrymandering nationwide. Coffman's district is a rarity, with most Districts being either heavily Republican or heavily Democrat.

In regards to President Trump and his new chief of staff, Coffman said he hopes John Kelly creates "discipline" that stops the "chaos from happening within this administration.

Afterward many Democrats thought Coffman dodged many of their questions but did thank him for at least holding a meeting in person - taking time to criticize Senator Cory Gardner for not holding one this year.

Coffman did not comment on whether Gardner should host a town hall.