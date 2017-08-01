One drowns, one rescued from South Platte River near Confluence Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- One man drowned and another was rescued from the South Platte River early Tuesday morning, the Denver Fire Department said.

Dive teams worked for more than an hour trying to save both men from drowning near Confluence Park in downtown Denver.

Crews said both men were intoxicated when they attempted to swim in the river just before midnight.

Dive teams began searching the river near Confluence Park and to the north along Little Raven Drive.

They found a 45-year-old man near 19th and Platte streets about 12:45 a.m. He was pulled from the water and crews performed CPR, but he died a short time later after being taken to Denver Health Medical Center.

About 1 a.m., a 60-year-old man was heard screaming in the water at 15th and Platte streets.

Crews were able to reach him and pull him out of the water. He appeared to be OK and was checked out by paramedics, then taken to Denver Health as a precaution.

Neither victim was identified.