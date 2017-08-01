Mothers of Multiples Society “MOMS” – Consignment Sale

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Having kids is expensive, but any parent will tell you it’s worth it. You have the chance to save some money at the consignment sale by Mothers of Multiples Society, also known as “MOMS". Kristin Overton, the Marketing Director, says there's something for every age at the huge sale, which is happening Saturday, August 12th at the Douglas County Fairgrounds, from 10am to 2pm. For more information, visit KWGN.com/Community.