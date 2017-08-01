Having kids is expensive, but any parent will tell you it’s worth it. You have the chance to save some money at the consignment sale by Mothers of Multiples Society, also known as “MOMS". Kristin Overton, the Marketing Director, says there's something for every age at the huge sale, which is happening Saturday, August 12th at the Douglas County Fairgrounds, from 10am to 2pm. For more information, visit KWGN.com/Community.
Mothers of Multiples Society “MOMS” – Consignment Sale
-
MOMS Kids Consignment Sale
-
Coroner: Cocaine among drugs found in Carrie Fisher’s system
-
Puppy stolen from boy’s arms returned to family after rescuers’ detective work
-
MOPS International Celebrates Mothers All Year Round
-
Mother’s Day with Lush
-
-
Nursing mom says women’s clothing store violated state law
-
Ariana Grande’s mom helped rush fans to safety after explosion at concert
-
Texas mom arrested after 2 children die in hot car during ‘lesson’
-
11-year-old entrepreneur from Broomfield turns lemonade into big business
-
Fort Collins family named July FOX 31 ‘Heroes of the Month’
-
-
Convicted Oklahoma child molester moves next door to victim
-
Broncos single-game tickets go on sale Wednesday
-
‘Mommy needs help:’ Police race to find mom after 4-year-old girl calls 911