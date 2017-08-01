Mom dies after botched buttocks augmentation in Manhattan apartment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK -- An investigation is underway after a mother died after a botched buttocks augmentation inside a Manhattan apartment, according to her family and multiple reports.

Latesha Bynum of Harlem died days before her 32nd birthday after an "occurrence" on July 15, police said Tuesday.

Police are investigating Bynum's death as they wait for the medical examiner to determine the official cause.

The "occurrence" was a botched buttocks lift that included Bynum receiving silicone injections from a person claiming to be a doctor, the New York Daily News reports.

The procedure happened at a residential building around 1 p.m. By that evening, Bynum called 911 because she felt chest pains and was dizzy, according to the Daily News.

She was taken to a hospital, where she was declared brain dead and later died.

People who live near the location where the augmentation occurred said police were inside the apartment Friday and Saturday, and it is strictly a residential building.

The death of Bynum, a mother of girls ages 8 and 13, has been called "murder" by her mother on Facebook.