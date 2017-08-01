× Married woman faked cancer to steal $69,000 from 80-year-old man she met on ‘Live Links’

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A 50-year-old woman from Monument has been convicted of bilking an elderly Westminster man out of over $69,000.

Nahid “Venus” Moshrefi convinced the 80-year-old man that she had cancer when she did not, according to the Office of the District Attorney.

Moshrefi met the victim, William Maruca, through the “Live Links” dating service and they began dating in 2013.

Two employees from a FirstBank branch where Maruca had an account later called Westminster police to report possible elder abuse. They testified during the trial that Maruca had written multiple checks to Moshrefi for large sums of money.

When police contacted Maruca, he told them he paid for Moshrefi’s doctor visits and treatment.

“He said Venus told him that without treatments she had 5-6 months to live,” prosecutors stated. “He said that he knows she has cancer because of the pain she displays to him.”

Maruca also paid for trips to California, Hawaii, and Australia for Moshrefi — and bought her a car — according to the district attorney’s office.

Maruca said their relationship was kept secret because she told him it was against her religion to be with a white man when she was unmarried, prosecutors stated.

However, testimony in court revealed Moshrefi has been married for 13 years.

In addition to the money he spent on Moshrefi, Maruca spent over $80,000 on supplements that Moshrefi “prescribed” to him, Maruca’s cousin testified.

Moshrefi is owner/operator of Holistic Healing Health in Colorado Springs, and advertises herself as Dr. Venus K. Moshrefi, according to prosecutors. She admitted in court that she is not a licensed medical doctor in Colorado.

The jury found Moshrefi guilty of theft of an at-risk elder and criminal exploitation of an at-risk elder.

She is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 8 and faces up to 24 years in prison.