DENVER -- Police want to find a man whose image was captured on a surveillance camera. He's wanted for placing a camera in a women's bathroom in a Denver Tech Center office building.

There could be a reward of up to $2,000 to anyone who leads police to him.

Employees at the building found the camera, after one of them saw him leaving the bathroom as she was entering.

