Man battling cancer gets uplifting surprise outside his hospital window

DENVER -- This is a story about friends showing up when you need them the most.

“John” was recently admitted to Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center. He is in for the fight of his life, as he is battling Leukemia.

Tuesday afternoon, he couldn’t have asked for more inspiration: a large group of his buddies, carrying banners and Denver Bronco flags, began chanting his name, outside his hospital room window.

Several times, the Denver man raised his fists, as those closest to his heart, repeated his name.

There is no official prognosis, but if the sign of a man is the company he keeps, “John” is going to beat the disease, and live to chant about it.