Man arrested in fatal shooting in Longmont Walmart parking lot won't be charged

GREELEY, Colo. — A man who was arrested and accused of fatally shooting another man in the parking lot of a Longmont parking lot will not be charged because he was acting in self-defense, the Weld County District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday.

Joseph Anderson, 34 of Northglenn, was arrested July 26 for second-degree murder in the early-morning death of 33-year-old Keith Williams on July 23 at the Walmart at 2285 E. Ken Pratt Blvd.

The Longmont Police Department determined that Anderson was acting in self-defense when he shot and killed Williams, the district attorney’s office said.

Prosecutors said Anderson was meeting a female acquaintance in the parking lot when Williams arrived and appeared to be “angry.”

The woman told detectives that she and Williams had recently broken up.

Police said Williams grabbed a 16-inch tire thumper and aggressively approached Anderson.

Surveillance video from the parking lot showed Williams and Anderson briefly fighting before Anderson shot Williams at close range.

Williams was taken to Longmont United Hospital where he was pronounced dead from a single gunshot wound to the chest.

“This was a difficult case to sort through,” Weld County District Attorney Michael Rourke said. “We hate for anyone to lose a life, and we can’t imagine the pain the victim’s family must be going through.

“However, in this particular case, the evidence points to self-defense, so in the interest of justice, charges will not be filed.”

Anderson, who was being held on a $500,000 bond, has been released from custody.